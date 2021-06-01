SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $582.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.36. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.