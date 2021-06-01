Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

