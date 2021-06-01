Swarm (SWM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,055.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $125,055.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00083420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.01008621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.37 or 0.09752551 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.