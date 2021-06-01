Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

