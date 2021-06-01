Swiss National Bank Has $16.54 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.20 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

