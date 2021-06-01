Sylo Hits Market Cap of $13.15 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $296,236.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

