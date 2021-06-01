Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.40. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.60.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

