Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,167. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

