Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.
About Syrah Resources
