Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

