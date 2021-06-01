Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 32,870 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.01% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.