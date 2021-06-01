Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.36% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

