Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of OSI Systems worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

