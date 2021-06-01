Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

