Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.60 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.66% of Delek US worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

DK stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

