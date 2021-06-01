Systematic Financial Management LP Has $11 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $177.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.55.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.