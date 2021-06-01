Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $335.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $181.31 and a 1 year high of $353.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

