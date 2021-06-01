Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Hibbett Sports worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of HIBB opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

