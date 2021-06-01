Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 6,097 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.17% of Polaris worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

