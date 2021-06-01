Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,784 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of HNI worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 121.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.