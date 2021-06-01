Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

