Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.59% of Lydall worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDL opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $655.57 million, a P/E ratio of 279.85 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

