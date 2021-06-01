Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.64% of Perficient worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

