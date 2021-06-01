Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 107,439 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,439 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.46% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

