Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 4,690 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.12% of Douglas Dynamics worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.