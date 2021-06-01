Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $12.74 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $63,477.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.74 or 0.00034895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.