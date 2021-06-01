Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.83

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 991173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.