Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 3,619 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,218. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -182.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.03.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $77,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
