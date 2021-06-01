Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 3,619 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,218. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -182.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $77,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

