Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.89 million-$92.52 million.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.66 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

