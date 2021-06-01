Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.96. 26,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

