Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $140,620,000 after buying an additional 134,365 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 237,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.26. 84,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.