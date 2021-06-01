Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

TGB stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,720,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

