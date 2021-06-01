Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
TGB stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,720,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
