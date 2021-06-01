Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

