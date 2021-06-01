TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.93

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 1580554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

