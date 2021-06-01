Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

