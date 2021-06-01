Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.