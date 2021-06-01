Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $15.58. Teekay LNG Partners shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 117,448 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

