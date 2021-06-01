Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

