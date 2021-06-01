Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $216,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $70,636,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 3,508.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,707 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at $74,779,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Teledyne FLIR Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

