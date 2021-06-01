Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $680.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.80 million and the highest is $690.10 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $402.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.35 and its 200 day moving average is $401.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

