Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.07

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 15677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 507,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

