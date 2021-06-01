Tellor 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.70 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $98.66 million and approximately $74.70 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $58.84 or 0.00162394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,755,739 coins and its circulating supply is 1,676,688 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

