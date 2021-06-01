Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Scotiabank

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 30,275,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

