TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

TIXT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,639. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

