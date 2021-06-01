TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $243,625.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and $243,625.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

