Tendies (TEND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $96,824.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $737,194.98 and approximately $96,824.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,904,528 coins and its circulating supply is 7,504,528 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

