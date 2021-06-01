Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,851,207 shares of company stock worth $152,905,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $67.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

