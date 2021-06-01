Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.25

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 22361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,851,207 shares of company stock valued at $152,905,394. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

