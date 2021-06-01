Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.25

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 22361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.
THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.62.
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,851,207 shares of company stock valued at $152,905,394. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
