TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.0592 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, TENT has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $215,907.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00418533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00287513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00160864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004290 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,765,320 coins and its circulating supply is 35,688,228 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.