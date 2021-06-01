TenX Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.61 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.01012822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.82 or 0.09788991 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

