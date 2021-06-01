Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and $4.59 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

